Flu Virus Widespread In Tri-State

It happens every year around this time: the sniffles and the sneezes start up again. It’s flu season, and this year, doctors are saying the influenza bug is back in a big way.

In all three of the Tri-State states, the CDC says the flu is widespread. The widespread designation means that the flu is prevalent in more than half the counties, per state.

In Indiana, the Department of Health says that this year’s flu number is above the three year average.

There is still time to get a flu shot. The peak flu season lasts from December until February. Doctors say the flu shot takes about 4 to 6 weeks to take full effect.

