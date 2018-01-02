Flu Virus Widespread in Indiana

Indiana is one of 36 states that’s seeing widespread flu activity. In the week before Christmas alone seven Hoosiers died from the flu.

Shawn Richards with the Indiana State Health Department says every year when kids return to school she sees an uptick in flu-related illness.

That’s because when it’s cold kids are inside more and don’t have the same social barriers as adults, and so are touching more surfaces and exposing themselves to more germs.

The Health Department says the most important thing to do is to get the flu shot and make sure you wash your hands.

“Because you have more kids that are interacting with other children and taking back all the different diseases that they`ve got from their festivities,” says Richards.

Another simple but important reminder, if you’re feeling sick, stay home from work or school so you don’t spread those germs.

