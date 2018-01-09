Home Indiana Flu Virus Strikes Tri-State School, 25% of Students out Sick January 9th, 2018 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana, Newburgh

One Tri-State school is hit hard with illness this flu season.

J.H. Castle Elementary School had 26 percent of its students out sick.

Warrick County School Corporation Superintendent Brad Schneider says the school, along with the health department is monitoring the situation.

While the percentage is high, it’s not the worst they’ve seen. In the past, they had more than 30 percent of kids out of school in the corporation.

Right now, in the district it seems J.H. is an isolated incident. The rest of the schools’ absentee rate is less than 10 percent.

“We’ve asked our custodians to wipe down high volume areas, doorknobs, desks, handrails, those types of areas will be double and triple cleaned throughout the day,” said WCSC Superintendent Brad Schneider. “We also ask parents to assist us. If your child is sick please keep them at home. Do not send them to school”

Other schools in the Tri-State tell 44News, they’ve seen cases of the flu but nothing that seems concerning at this time.

