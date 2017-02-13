Home Indiana Flu Takes Toll On Attendance At Castle High School February 13th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

Attendance is down at Castle High School in Newburgh and administrators say the flu could be the cause. More than 200 students did not make it to classes on Monday after falling ill over the weekend.

CHS Principal Doug Gresham says parents are reporting flu-like symptoms. The 200 plus absences account for about 12% of the student body. Overnight and throughout the week custodial staff will be taking extra measures to prevent further illness from spreading, “The custodians always wipe down high-touch areas, so door knobs, faucet handles, all the desks always get wiped down every night but what they are going to add is having every shift of custodians do that. Usually it will happen once a day now it will happen three times a day,” said Gresham.

The principal adds if your student is sick do not send them to school. Classes are still in session for some 1,700 healthy students.

