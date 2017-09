Home Indiana Flu Shots Now Available in Dubois County Health Department September 18th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Folks in Dubois County can now get their flu shots through the county health department. The vaccine is available daily from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

You wont need any prescriptions or appointments. They will take Medicare Part B and most insurance.

Health experts say everyone older than six months should get a flu shot each year.

They warn this flu season is sharping up to be severe.

