Flu Season Still in Full Swing Across the Tri-State

The flu is making its way across the Tri-State as people are battling the symptoms.

Right now, a few Kentucky schools are recovering after canceling classes because so many teachers and students were impacted.

“It’s something that this time of year, every year, we have to be cautious and keep an eye on,” says Jared Revlett, Owensboro Public Schools spokesperson.

It’s what we all try to prevent, but for some flu season can be difficult especially for children.

“We have had a couple of confirmed flu and we’ve been fortunate where it hasn’t hit a large group at one specific time,” says Revlett. “We had a couple of schools where it bounced around and it would hit one school for a week and then go to another school for a week.”

For Owensboro Public Schools, they haven’t had to cancel classes because of the problem, but that wasn’t the case for other schools in the area.

According to the CDC, H1N1 is the predominant strain they’ve seen this season. Even though flu activity is lower than it was last year, it’s still responsible for somewhere between 155,000 and 186,000 hospitalizations and around 10,000 to 16,000 deaths.

Last week, four children died from the flu.

“That puts it on track to be a season with a substantial number of deaths, that’s likely to rise. We also see 28 pediatric deaths so far this season, that’s also unfortunately likely to rise,” says Dr. Brendan Flannery, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kentucky continues to experience a high level of flu-like illnesses with Indiana and Illinois at moderate to high activity. At its peak this year, people are encouraged to take preventative measures like getting a flu shot.

“There’s a big emphasis to wash your hands and use hand sanitizer and those types of things. That’s something we really drive home with infographics and little handouts for the kids to take home and it’s important to do that at school, but it’s also important to take care of yourself when you’re at home,” says Revlett.

Even though flu numbers aren’t as extreme as last year, medical experts say they’re bracing for one of the worst seasons on record because of this year’s strains.

