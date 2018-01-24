Home Kentucky Flu Reaches Epidemic Levels in Kentucky January 24th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky Health officials are reporting flu activity at epidemic levels. That means you’re likely to encounter one or more people with the virus at work, school and during shopping or traveling.

The Kentucky Department For Public Health says most of the flu cases are the Influenza A type. So far, 65 Kentuckians have died from the flu, and seven percent of those were in healthy people with no prior health issues or risk factors.

Health officials stress that the flu vaccine is the best way to prevent the illness and that there’s still plenty of the vaccine left.

