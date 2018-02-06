Flu Increases Heart Attack Risk

The number of deaths by the flu has been rising this year in particular. Now according to the new Journal of Medicine, the flu has caused different types of health risks namely heart attacks. The Journal says those with the flu are six times more likely to have a heart attack. The effects of the flu can go well beyond that achy, dry cough sneezy feeling.

Inflammation and trouble breathing when you have the flu puts a lot of stress on the heat. The body’s metabolic system is put into high gear which can play a dangerous role.

Deaconess Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Frank Pamelia says, “In fact, if there’s been a suspicion that they’ve been exposed to the flu if they haven’t gotten the symptoms yet it would be a good time to get in touch with their doctor.”

People with heart disease should definitely be on the lookout for during the rest of flu season which can linger as late as May. Doctors stress to always keep your hands clean and even keep some tissue paper on hand along with one extra precaution.

Dr. Padiela tells me there’s no difference in heart attack symptoms from a flu incident.

