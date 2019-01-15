Home Kentucky Flu Activity on the Rise in Kentucky January 15th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health has reported that there is widespread flu activity in Kentucky.

The latest report shows the number of infections rose by 65 percent in the first week of this year bringing the total number of infections to just over 2,400.

There are also now confirmed cases in all 17 of the state’s health regions. One of the hardest hit areas is Louisville, which has more than 800 flu cases at the beginning of the year.

In our area, confirmed cases were found in Daviess, Ohio, Hopkins, Muhlenberg and McLean Counties.

Department of Public Health reminds folks to get the flu vaccine if they haven’t already yet. Also to remember to cover their cough, frequently wash their hands with soap and water, and to stay home if they have flu-like illnesses.

Comments

comments