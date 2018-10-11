Most of us have had violence touch our lives, and there is a special event that honors the lives of those taken or affected by violence.

Join Albion Fellows Bacon Center, the Sexual Assault & Gender Violence Task Force, & Warrick County Voices for Change at one or all Flowers on the Lake events to be hosted in Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Gibson Counties.

This program is designed to honor individuals whose lives have been affected by or lost to domestic violence. Attendees will have the opportunity to release flowers into the lake as part of their participation.

This event is free and open to the public.

You have two chances to attend Flowers on the Lake.

Today at 4 pm at the University of Southern Indiana, and October 16th at City Lake in Boonville, at 5:30 pm.

The purpose is to honor those whose lives have been taken due to domestic violence, as well as survivors and others still experiencing it.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments