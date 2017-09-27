Home Indiana Flowers On The Lake Raises Awareness On Domestic Violence September 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Flowers on the Lake is an event that raises awareness on domestic violence. This event is in recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. In one year, this is equal to more than 10,000,000 women and men. In Indiana, there were over 65 fatalities as a result of domestic violence, including one in Gibson County.

The fifth annual Flowers on the Lake event will honor those whose lives have been affected by domestic violence and the lives that have been lost as a result of domestic violence.

There will be a performance by the Gibson Southern High School Choir, a Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation, and it will end with for community involvement in the fight against violence.

The event will be on Thursday, October 5th at 5:30 p.m. at Lafayette Park.

For more information, call Laurie Cornette at 812-422-9372, or email her at LaurieC@albioncenter.org.

Comments

comments