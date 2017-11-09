Flowers & More Hosting Holiday Open House Events

Christmas might seem far away, but if you want to get a head start on decorating, Flowers and More in Evansville has you covered. The company is having open houses with some of the biggest holiday trends.

The Holiday Open House events are set for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, November 9th through November 11th. Those events will include giveaways, sales, refreshments, and more.

There will also be several vendors, including Candleberry Candles, My Saint My Hero Jewelry, Snowman & Santa Decor, Designer Holiday Wreaths and more.

For more information, visit Flowers & More.

