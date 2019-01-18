Home Indiana Newburgh Florida Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Warrick County January 18th, 2019 Blaine Fentress Newburgh

A Florida man is behind bars following a stabbing at a hotel in Newburgh.

Warrick County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Cezar Morales of Largo, Florida for attempted murder. The arrest stems from a fight that took place at the TownePlace Suites on Pointe View Drive after 10PM January 17th. Deputies were called to a fight that occurred between Morales and another person. When they arrived, deputies discovered the victim had been stabbed. The person was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville for injuries.

After obtaining video from an eyewitness, Morales was arrested and being held in Warrick County Jail on no bond.

