Floodwaters Force Students To Row To School

The recent flooding across the Tri-State has impacted those who live along the Ohio River. But for two Henderson County students, it’s changed their morning routine.

Despite the street to their house being flooded, they still have to go to school.

Maggie and Preston take a boat across a flooded road to their bus stop on McDonald’s Landing Road in the Geneva Community of Henderson County. Their dad does the paddling while their mom and them watch the scenery.

It may not be the normal way most students get to the bus stop in the morning, but for Maggie and Preston it has been a way of life.

“It’s just what you do when you live down here, we have to go to work, our kids have to go to school, so we have to make due,” Andrea Willett said, “They like it, especially when they get to ride in the tractor, they ride in the bucket so they think it’s fun.”

Maggie and Preston will likely have a few more morning paddles and boat rides to the bus stop left before waters recede.

The family says there is only one way in and out of their street which has about five houses on it.

Comments

comments