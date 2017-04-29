Floods Force School To Postpone Prom

The high water means no prom tonight for students at North Posey High School.

The school corporation sent a message to its student body saying administrators made the “difficult decision” to cancel tonight’s dance. The school corporation is also canceling a play at the Junior High. The message says prom has been moved to Sunday at 4:00. However, many students say they had already made dinner reservations and paid for things such as hair styles and make up when they got word of the cancellation. Many roads in the Poseyville area, including three state highways, were under water when the announcement was made.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments