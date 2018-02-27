Home Indiana Flooding Turns Out To Be Mixed Bag In Newburgh February 27th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Indiana, Newburgh

Flood waters hit a four year high in Newburgh. According to the National Weather Service, the Ohio River near the Newburgh Lock and Dam hit 50.2 feet on Tuesday.

The rising waters forced the closure of French Island Trail near the Old Lock and Dam. The road closure turned the normally busy road into a pedestrian walkway. Many folks spent the afternoon walking the trail checking out how high the river had gotten. Of the hundreds walking the road many were families: who were happy to give their kids a rare chance to see the waters rise that high.

While many were enjoying the day, others spent the day working and prepping for further flooding. On the corner of Ellerbusch Road and The Ohio Scenic Byway was a pile of sand. The Peerman family was at that corner scooping up the sand into sandbags. They say the creek behind their home is flooding, and want to sandbag the area to prevent flooding.

Comments

comments