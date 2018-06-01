Home Indiana Flooding Scams in the Hoosier State June 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Indiana Attorney General is wanting to warn Hoosiers to be aware of the fraud following severe flooding earlier this year.

35 Indiana Counties declared local emergencies in the first quarter of 2018.

A.G. Curtis Hill wants homeowners to be aware of so called “storm chasers” and other scammers. Storm chasers are people, and sometimes companies, that try to make a quick dollar after a severe storm hits.

The Attorney General says these people will go door to door offering services using high pressure tactics.

Last April, Hill launched the “Double Check Before You Write a Check” campaign to remind Hoosiers to take steps to protect themselves from becoming a victim.

