Flooding Concerns Arise in Union County

Some communities across the Tri-State are seeing quite a bit of rainfall and in Kentucky people have to deal with flooding.

KYTC reported 12 road closures throughout Union County due to high water. Among those roads, Highway 923 and 1508 are feet deep in water from the Ohio River.

In Sturgis, areas have been affected by several feet of high water which is raising concerns for local officials and residents.

Public work officials say they plan on possibly making more sandbags to distribute around town.

Officials are reminding residents to stay off any roads with high water.

