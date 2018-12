The recent stretch of wet weather across the Tri-State is causing several road closures around Vanderburgh County.

South Weinbach from Levee to River Road is facing road closures. Waterworks Road is closed from Veterans Memorial Parkway to Highway 41. Lyle Road is closed from Nurrenbern to Bayou Creek Road.

Also, portions of Cyprus Dale, Seminary, Roth, Shore, and West Franklin Roads are closed south of Burdette Park.

