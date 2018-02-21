Flooding Causes Road Closures Across Tri-State

Flooding is causing road closures across the Tri-State. With inches more of rain in the forecast through the weekend river levels will continue to rise. The Highway Department says about 24 roads have been closed around Evansville due to flooding. Evansville Mangement Agency says they have 100 sandbags should conditions get to that level where they will need to implement them.

In Posey County, officials say there have also been several road closures. Officials across the region just continue to monitor the situation as we go through the week.

Over in Kentucky, many roads are closed as well across Henderson, Davis, Union and Hancock Counties. Flood warnings continue to rise for the Ohio River in Evansville. By next Tuesday, 45 feet of water is expected to rise above the floodgate which is 42 feet.

Ohio River is expected to crest to near 48 feet by Monday morning at Newburgh Dam. The effects will be felt over the next few weeks with a combination of the rain falling and runoff into the Ohio River Basin.

If you encounter a flooded area, it is advised to turn around and find a different route.



