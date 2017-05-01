Home Indiana Flooded Fields & Frustrated Farmers After Near Record Rainfall May 1st, 2017 Lauren Leslie Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

Hundreds of acres of farm land in Warrick county are under water after several inches of rain fell over the weekend destroying crops. Farmers say the damages total hundreds of thousands of dollars and will take countless man hours to replant, “We don’t need the practice. We know how to do it, we like to do it one time and be done, it’s very frustrating, very frustrating,” said Warrick County farmer Tim Mosbey.

Flood waters have taken over fields all across the tri-state but in Warrick County, farmers say the issue stems from neighboring Vanderburgh County and Pigeon Creek, “If the creek was open all the way to the Ohio River it would just go right on through,” said Mosbey.

Pigeon Creek is neither maintained nor cleaned in Vanderburgh County and obstructions along the creek slow water flow — backing water up into neighboring counties. Local and state officials say the issue with Pigeon Creek has been “on-going” something the Vanderburgh County Surveyor’s Office admits is true.

But the surveyor’s office also says it has no jurisdiction over Pigeon Creek and the creek is owned by private citizens, one of several reasons it is not a regulated drain. There’s only one thing that could change that, “It’s a local issue and not a state issue the state has some funds available and we can do some things but until they declare it a legal drain we can’t do it, our hands our tied,” said State Representative Ron Bacon.

Warrick and Gibson counties maintain portions of Pigeon Creek through a cumulative drain fund where property owners pay an annual fee to ensure water sheds are maintained. Warrick officials say if Vanderburgh County doesn’t do the same the flooding issues will persist, “Seeing all the flooded farm ground and it’s just at a stand still right now and our big concern is the drainage through Vanderburgh County and the city of Evansville. It seems like they have trouble trying to figure out a way to clean out Pigeon Creek,” said Warrick County Commissioner President Marlin Weisheit.

Farmers say it will be at least two weeks before they can begin to replant. As far as long term consequences, crops could produce lower yields.

