Flood Waters Rising Along Pigeon Creek

All of this flooding is likely to get worse before it gets better as more rain moves into the area starting tomorrow. Flood waters are rising for homeowners along Pigeon Creek.

Pigeon Creek runs along the back of several homes on Cardinal Drive on the city’s north side. Homeowners say this flooding and the damage they’re dealing with is some of the worst they’ve ever seen.

Some say the damage is so bad, it’s forcing neighbors out of their homes. FEMA has provided them with sandbags in the past, but not this time around.

Resident Wanda Adcock said, “The water is going under the door. We need sand bags, and it’s just pouring in. It’s like a waterfall.”

Many homeowners along Pigeon Creek say they are required to have flood insurance.

