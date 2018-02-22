Flood & Severe Weather Forecast (& Much Colder by End of Next Week)

Every river, large or small, is under a Flood Warning in the Tri-State now.

White Rivers, Wabash, Ohio, Green Rivers are all forecast to have Moderate to Major flood crests. Shawneetown is expected to be extremely close or reach Major Flood status with crest around 53′, making it the 7th highest on record. Tell City crest will approach “Major” status. With a crest 10.3′ above flood stage expected, the Wabash will reach near “Major” status March 3 at Mt. Carmel. This crest is not far from the all-time record of 34.02′.

The Little Wabash at Carmi will crest 4.4′ from the all-time record crest of 38.4′ on Sunday. The Petersburg White River crest will be less than 1′ from Major flood with a crest expected Monday.

1-3″ of rainfall occurred yesterday-last night.

Another 2-6″ is expected through Saturday night.

One main round will pass tonight-tomorrow AM with another main round Saturday AM, then Saturday evening-night. Severe weather is possible Saturday evening with the best threat over western Kentucky where SLIGHT RISK of severe weather resides. Main threat is wind, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Sunday-Tuesday look very nice, however, with 50s to 60s & sunshine with 30s at night.

More rainfall is expected Wednesday-Thursday with current projections of 0.60-1.20″.

Much colder weather will arrive by Friday & Saturday with some flurries in our eastern areas & highs in the 30s & 40s.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments