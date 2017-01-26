Flood of 1937 & the “Mayan Express”

The extreme nature of the Great Flood of 1937 was born over Panama, Belize, Yucatan area to northwest of Colombia & over the Galapagos Islands in the Pacific………

The “Mayan Express” is an atmospheric river of extreme amounts of deep tropical moisture that saturates a massive portion of the troposphere. Like the “Pineapple Express” that bring flooding events to the West Coast, “Mayan Express” events brings significant rainfall & flooding events to the Mid/Lower Mississippi & Ohio Valley region, especially in the cool season. Such Express events can be tied to nearly every major flood event November-March in the Tri-State region.

The atmospheric river originates deep in the Eastern tropical Pacific to Gulf of Mexico region & like a fast-moving current, is guided northeastward by a large subtropical ridge over the southeastern & eastern U.S. A surface Bermuda-type high is usually center over the Bahamas or Florida & is unusually strong for the time of year. There is also usually a large, unusual amount of deep convection (t’storm clusters) with heavy rainfall in the Pacific/Lower Gulf region associated with phases of the MJO (Madden-Julian Oscillation).

The temperature contrast between the warmth of the ridge in the Southeast & the colder air in the Plains/West strengthens the atmospheric river by strengthening the baroclinically-induced low-level jet. So, the lower-level moisture surges in even faster & at a greater rate. January 1937 was the warmest on record for areas of the Southeast U.S.

With the blocking of the ridge/surface high, a front separating the cold to the northwest & the heat to the south normal stalls Louisiana to Ohio & the atmospheric river rides this boundary. Furthermore, the upper jet typically overlays this location with such a scenario. The upward forcing of the air for heavy rainfall is further enhanced as surface waves of low-pressure ride up on the front.

All this said, these factors all bring heavy rains & floods when the ground is usually wet already in the cool-season. However, it is clear that “Mayan Express” atmospheric river turns these flood events into historic mega-floods (like 1832, 1847, 1883, 1884, 1937, 1964, 1997).

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



