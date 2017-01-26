Flood of 1937 & the “Mayan Express”
The extreme nature of the Great Flood of 1937 was born over Panama, Belize, Yucatan area to northwest of Colombia & over the Galapagos Islands in the Pacific………
The “Mayan Express” is an atmospheric river of extreme amounts of deep tropical moisture that saturates a massive portion of the troposphere. Like the “Pineapple Express” that bring flooding events to the West Coast, “Mayan Express” events brings significant rainfall & flooding events to the Mid/Lower Mississippi & Ohio Valley region, especially in the cool season. Such Express events can be tied to nearly every major flood event November-March in the Tri-State region.
The atmospheric river originates deep in the Eastern tropical Pacific to Gulf of Mexico region & like a fast-moving current, is guided northeastward by a large subtropical ridge over the southeastern & eastern U.S. A surface Bermuda-type high is usually center over the Bahamas or Florida & is unusually strong for the time of year. There is also usually a large, unusual amount of deep convection (t’storm clusters) with heavy rainfall in the Pacific/Lower Gulf region associated with phases of the MJO (Madden-Julian Oscillation).
The temperature contrast between the warmth of the ridge in the Southeast & the colder air in the Plains/West strengthens the atmospheric river by strengthening the baroclinically-induced low-level jet. So, the lower-level moisture surges in even faster & at a greater rate. January 1937 was the warmest on record for areas of the Southeast U.S.
With the blocking of the ridge/surface high, a front separating the cold to the northwest & the heat to the south normal stalls Louisiana to Ohio & the atmospheric river rides this boundary. Furthermore, the upper jet typically overlays this location with such a scenario. The upward forcing of the air for heavy rainfall is further enhanced as surface waves of low-pressure ride up on the front.
All this said, these factors all bring heavy rains & floods when the ground is usually wet already in the cool-season. However, it is clear that “Mayan Express” atmospheric river turns these flood events into historic mega-floods (like 1832, 1847, 1883, 1884, 1937, 1964, 1997).