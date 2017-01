Home Indiana Evansville Floating Trash Collection Device To Be Tested Near Pigeon Creek January 26th, 2017 Braden Harp Evansville Pinterest

Evansville is going to be testing Elastec’s latest product: a float-able bin to catch garbage heading toward pigeon creek.

City officials say they are excited Evansville was chosen to test the “one of a kind” device.



Braden Harp



