Home Indiana Evansville Flights to Florida Now Offered by Allegiant Air June 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Allegiant Air has launched a non-stop service to Destin, Florida.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch were in attendance to celebrate the newest flight in Evansville.

The seasonal flights will run on Monday’s and Friday’s.

Fares as low as $48 are being offered to celebrate the new route.

Allegiant Air is also offering direct flights to Orlando from Evansville and Owensboro.

Comments

comments