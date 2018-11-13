A Flight to Remember: A Final Salute to Our Veterans

The ninth biannual Honor Flight of Southern Indiana kicked off this past weekend. 44News anchor Lauren Leslie had the honor of following our veterans to capture their visit to the war memorials dedicated to them.

From a warm welcome in Washington D.C. to a big welcome home in the Tri-State. Leslie was there to capture the emotional ride in a three-part series called “A Flight To Remember”.

Veterans and volunteers made their way to some of the memorials dedicated to them including the Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam Lincoln, and Air Force Memorials. One of the most moving moments happened at Arlington National Cemetery where the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is located.

Maurice Woolsey says, “It’ll get to your heart and it touches your heart and it gets you to thinking, and well I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

The trip to Washington D.C. was a time to create new memories but also to reflect in our nation’s capitol.

George Meece Jr. Says, “I’ve been on this earth 87 years and life in this country is great. I don’t see how it could be any better, I mean, I’ve been in a lot of countries and I’ve been in every state in this union except three and there’s just no place like the United States there’s just no way about it.”

For many, Honor Flight was truly a flight to remember. Veterans will return home knowing that they are still honored and still revered by their country.

Honor Flight makes you believe in America. It makes you believe in honoring those who paved the path for our freedoms and that it is still good in this country.

