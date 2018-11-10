“A Flight To Remember” Captures The Veterans Special Visit To Washington, D.C.

The 9th Honor Flight to took off out of Evansville Regional Airport and returned home just one week ago.

44News Anchor Lauren Leslie had the honor of following our veterans to capture the special visit on camera. From a warm welcome in Washington to a big welcome home in the Tri-State. Lauren was there to capture every moment.

Some veterans spoke out about why this trip was so important to them.

Jackie Wood says, “To get off the plane was emotional well you know it’s hard to explain but it’s just a wonderful feeling.” While George Meece Jr. stated “We didn’t get this when we came home from the service, When I came home from Korea, we didn’t get that so all of those people which was kids from schools and everything else that really stuck with me.”

“A Flight To Remember” is a 3 part series and will being airing on Veteran’s Day. Join us Sunday at Nine and Ten for a full recap of the 9th Honor Flight to our nation’s capital.

