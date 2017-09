The Evansville Otters are one game back after the Otters fell to the Schaumburg Boomers 7-2 Tuesday in Game 1 of the Frontier League playoffs.

The winner of this best of five series will face the winner between the Florence Freedom and Washington Wild Things in the Frontier League Championship. Florence beat Washington Tuesday 5-3 through 11 innings.

