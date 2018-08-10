Flash Sale: The Oak Ridge Boys

Dying to see The Oak Ridge Boys when they come to town?

Good news!

There’s a flash sale on tickets today.

Get tickets for just forty dollars between 10 am and 10 pm,

*no code needed.

There may be a drop down you can select if you go online to see the tickets that are in this special offer only.

These are for select seats (I believe it will be where the $66 tickets are).

Jump on this ASAP as there are a limited quantity of these seats.

Tickets are available online or at Ford Center ticket office (will only be open Friday normal business hours from 10a-5p).

If these tickets are purchased online, you will incur additional ticket office fees.

If they are purchased at the ticket office today during normal business hours it will be a flat $40 ticket.

The Oak Ridge Boys “Shine the Light Tour 2018” is Friday, August 17th at Victory Theatre.



Comments

comments