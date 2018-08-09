Home Indiana Evansville Flash Sale for The Oak Ridge Boys Tickets August 9th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Oak Ridge Boys will be coming to the Victory Theatre on August 17th, and a flash sale will soon be available for people interested.

Most known for their country hits Elvira, Bobbie Sue, and American Made, The Oak Ridge Boys are bringing their “Shine The Light” tour to Evansville next weekend.

Starting August 10th at 10:00AM, tickets will be only $40 to attend the concert. These tickets are in limited quantity and can be purchased at the Ford Center Ticket Office. Tickets are also available online and can be accessed by clicking here.

If these tickets are purchased online, additional ticket office fees will apply. If purchased at the Ticket Office on Friday during normal business hours, it will be a flat $40 ticket.

This flash sale will end on August 11th at 10:00PM.

