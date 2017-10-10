Flash Flooding Causes Road Closures in Evansville

Heavy downpours across the Tri-State led to some flash flooding throughout Tuesday morning. Along Division Street in Evansville just before noon Tuesday, cars were trying to make their way around some standing water.

Thankfully, throughout the day the rain was tapered off, but some roads may still have standing water on them Tuesday night.

If you do come across a roadway and you don’t know how deep the water is remember to never drive through it. Not only could you get stuck it can also flood your engine leading to a big repair expense for your car.

