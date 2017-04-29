3:28 PM Update: Hottest Day of the Year For Some….Flash Flood Watch Continues……Squall Line Developing Arkansas to Missouri

It is hot & humid for much of the Tri-State today! In fact, it is the hottest, muggiest day for a good chunk of the area. Heat indices are 89-92 over western Kentucky & 87 currently at Evansville Regional Airport.

Current temps:

88 Dawson Springs

87 Sebree, Madisonville, Beaver Dam

86 Morganfield, Owensboro, Clay

85 Mt. Vernon, Indiana

83 Evansville

83 Lewisport

82 Harrisburg

81 Bristow

81 Vincennes

80 Fairfield

78 Flora

Flash Flood Watch continues through Sunday. Any additional rainfall will just agitate currently flooding situation underway. Latest data suggests an additional 0.80″-1.60″ of rainfall by Sunday evening from two squall line of storms.

Slight Risk of severe weather this evening-tonight for squall line passage. Enhanced Risk is not far away to our southwest. Scattered severe gusts are the main threat.

SPC:

This is projection for around 8-9 p.m. per 3 km NAM model (notice in second image how it tends to gust out the squall line east of U.S. 41 as it encounters strong upper ridging to the east, but Slight Risk area-wide is good to account for potential of it not weakening quite as quickly as model data suggests):

