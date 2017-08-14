Home Indiana Flaming Tire Leads to Two DUI Arrests In Vanderburgh County August 14th, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana Pinterest

In Vanderburgh County two people are arrested after a flaming tire on a vehicle catches the attention of a sheriff’s deputy. It happened early Sunday morning.

A deputy patrolling Covert Avenue noticed a mini-van that was swerving and spewing sparks and debris from the right front wheel. Upon further investigation the tire was severely damaged and appeared to be on fire.

Officials arrested Catherine Javier. She’s being charged with resisting law enforcement and driving while intoxicated.

While on the scene of the previous incident deputies also arrested John Gonzalez after he was seen trying to enter Interstate 69 the wrong way. Deputies performed a field sobriety test which they say he failed. Both went to the Vanderburgh County Jail, but have since been released.

