Flames Tear Through Evansville Apartment

A fire at an apartment complex in Evansville is under investigation. Around 6:15 p.m. crews were called to the Abbey Court Apartments on Stonehedge Dr.

Officials say the fire started in a second floor apartment and flames tore through the ceiling and out the balcony door. The fire did not spread to other parts of the building, and everyone was able to make it out safely. At one time at least 40 firefighters were on scene.

Investigators are still looking into where and how the fire started.

