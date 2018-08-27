Home Indiana Flags to Be Flown at Half-Staff for Senator John McCain August 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Flags at the Vanderburgh County Court House are flying at half-staff to honor the passing of U.S. Senator John McCain.

Senator McCain passed away on August 25th after a lengthy battle with brain cancer.

Governor Eric Holcomb is directing all flags across the Hoosier State to fly at half-staff from now until sunset on the day of his burial, September 2nd, 2018.

Governor Holcomb is also asking businesses and residents across the state to lower their flags to half-staff to honor Senator McCain.

