Flags Ordered At Half Staff For Texas Victims November 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is ordering all flags at state facilities be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Flags should be flown at half-staff effective immediately, until sunset on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

Gov. Holcomb is also asking businesses and residents statewide to lower their flags to half staff in the wake of this tragedy.

