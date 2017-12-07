Home Indiana Flags Ordered At Half Staff In Remembrance Of Pearl Harbor December 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is ordering flags at state facilities to be flown at half staff in remembrance of Pearl Harbor.

Seventy-six years ago, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, which led to the United States entering World War II. It killed 2,403 American servicemen and injured 1,178 others.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on December 7, 2017.

Businesses and residents are also asked to lower their flags to half-staff today.

