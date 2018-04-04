Home Kentucky Flags Ordered At Half-Staff To Honor Fallen Hopkinsville Police Officer April 4th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is ordering flags to be at half-staff to honor fallen Hopskinsville Police Officer Phillip Meacham.

Officer Meacham was killed while off-duty last Thursday evening in Hopkinsville after being pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer.

Gov. Bevin is asking businesses and residents to fly their flags at half-staff to honor the fallen officer.

U.S. and state flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise today until sunset on Thursday, April 5th.

