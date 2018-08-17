Home Kentucky Flags in Kentucky to Lower for Fallen Korean War Serviceman August 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Governor Bevin has directed flags at all state office buildings be lowered on August 19th in honor of a Kentucky serviceman killed in the Korean War.

Private First Class Joe Stanton Elmore was 20 when he was killed in action on December 2nd in Changjim County, Hamgyeong Province, North Korea.

Elmore’s remains were only recently identified and returned home to Kentucky.

The identification of Elmore’s remains was the culmination of a 23-year-long effort first repatriated by the People’s Republic of Korea in 1995.

Funeral services for Joe Stanton Elmore will begin at 1:00PM at Albany United Church of the Nazarene on August 18th. Visitation will be from 3:00PM to 5:00PM

Governor Bevin encourages individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute by lowering the flag in honor of PFC Elmore.

