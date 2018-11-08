Home Indiana Flags in the Tri-State at Half-Staff for California Shooting November 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Kentucky

Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the tragedy at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

On November 7th, authorities say a gunman killed at least 12 people at a college night event being held at the bar. Sheriff’s Sergeant Ron Helus was among those killed in the incident.

Kentucky and Illinois government officials also announced they will be flying flags at half-staff with respect for victims in this tragedy.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on Saturday, November 10th, 2018.

