Flags at Half-Staff for Fallen Firefighters

Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags across the Hoosier state to be flown at half-staff for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on October 7th, 2018.

One of the individuals to be honored is Daviess County firefighter Kendall Murphy. Murphy was killed in November of last year while responding to a motor vehicle accident near Montgomery when he was hit by another first responder.

Governor Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff on Sunday.

