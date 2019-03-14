Flags to Be Flown at Half Staff for Former U.S. Senator

Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags across Indiana to be flown at half-staff to honor former U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh.

Bayh died Thursday, March 15th at the age of 91. Bayh was a farmer and state legislator before winning his first Senate term in 1962. He would later write the landmark federal Title IX law banning discrimination against women in college admissions and sports.

The family of Bayh released a statement saying he died surrounded by his family at his home in Easton, Maryland.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on the day of his funeral, which has not yet been announced.

Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff as well.

