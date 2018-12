Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff to honor former President George H. W. Bush.

George H.W. Bush passed away on November 30, 2018. He was the 41st president of the United States and to this day he is the only president to have a son as a successor.

Pursuant to U.S. Code (4 U.S.C. 7m), flags should be flown at half-staff beginning immediately for 30 days.

