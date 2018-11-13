Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Sergeant Drew Watters

Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in Vanderburgh County to be flown at half-staff to honor Sgt. Drew Richardson Watters.

Sgt. Watters was killed during a training exercise at Joint Base Lewis-Mcchord IN Washington State on November 4th.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of his funeral, Wednesday, November 14th, 2018.

Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Vanderburgh County to lower their flags to half-staff on Wednesday to honor Watters and his service

