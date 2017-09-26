‘Flag Guy’ not Dead, Weighs in on National Anthem Controversy

Rumors swirling on social media claiming the man known as Billy, the ‘Flag Guy’, died, but that certainly is not the case. Billy is alive and well.

Tuesday, he was at his usual spot on Riverside waving the American Flag.

Billy Stewart laughed off the rumors he died saying he likes to think he’s still got a few more years left.

But, he weighed in on a more serious topic concerning an item near and dear to him, the American flag.

“I really don’t think they should put a lot of issues, social issues, political issues into football games,” said Billy. “Let them play football, cheer for the winners, cheer for the loser. If you gotta protest or something about an issue in society do it after the game or before the game but don’t do it during the game.”

Billy wishes people on both sides of the political spectrum could get together and realize deep down most of us are the same people, fighting for what we believe is right.

That’s what he says makes American so special and what the flag symbolizes; the right to voice our different opinions.



