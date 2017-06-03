Flag Football Game for Alzheimer’s Research

When most folks think of football they think of a group of men taking the field in pads. On Saturday night at Harrison High School it was quite the opposite. Instead of men in pads, there were only women wearing flags. They gathered for a special cause – to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s research.

So why were there only women taking the field this evening? It was to raise awareness that Alzheimer’s disproportionally effects women. Statistics show that 2/3rd’s of people who do have Alzheimer’s are women. As well, the people who are taking care of those with Alzheimer’s are often women.

The Rivalz Flag Football Game was put on in part by the Greater Kentucky/Southwest Indiana Alzheimer’s Association. This is the 6th year they have put on the event, and each year they have raised more money. This year they have broken the $28,000 mark the game raised last year. If you’re interested in donating head on over to their website www.alz.org/kyin/

