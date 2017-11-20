FixFor41 Project One Step Closer to Completion

The FixFor41 project continues connecting Evansville with Henderson. The latest portion of the project will see a shift in the traffic pattern starting Tuesday.

INDOT says crews should finish pavement striping on the southbound Twin Bridge by the end of the day Tuesday. Then, traffic will return to normal two-lane fashion.

During this time, one lane of the northbound bridge will close from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to remove temporary pavement markings.

Crews will then start working on the southbound bridge to finish joint sealing and other work to wrap up phase one.

Comments

comments