FixFor41 Overnight Lane Restrictions Set to Begin

The Indiana Department of Transportation plans some evening lane restrictions as the FixFor41 project gets underway. The lane restrictions begin Monday night at 8 p.m. through 6 a.m.

Contractors plan to close the right lane in both directions for shoulder widening, construction of a temporary bridge at Cheatham Slough and installation of traffic cameras from the I-69/U.S. 41 interchange to Stratman Road in Henderson.

Monday through Thursday closures will be in place overnight from 8 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday lane restrictions will be place from 11 p.m. until 9 a.m., Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., and Sundays from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

During this time, wide loads will have to take a detour.

Work is set to continue through October of 2019.

FixFor41 is a $25 million construction project between INDOT and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet that will rehabilitate seven U.S. 41 bridges and the highway pavement between the bridges near the U.S. 41 interchange with I-69 in Evansville south to the Indiana/Kentucky line.

