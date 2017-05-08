44News | Evansville, IN

FixFor41 Overnight Lane Restrictions Set to Begin

May 8th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The Indiana Department of Transportation plans some evening lane restrictions as the FixFor41 project gets underway. The lane restrictions begin Monday night at 8 p.m. through 6 a.m.

Contractors plan to close the right lane in both directions for shoulder widening, construction of a temporary bridge at Cheatham Slough and installation of traffic cameras from the I-69/U.S. 41 interchange to Stratman Road in Henderson.

Monday through Thursday closures will be in place overnight from 8 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday lane restrictions will be place from 11 p.m. until 9 a.m., Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., and Sundays from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

During this time, wide loads will have to take a detour.

Work is set to continue through October of 2019.

FixFor41 is a $25 million construction project between INDOT and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet that will rehabilitate seven U.S. 41 bridges and the highway pavement between the bridges near the U.S. 41 interchange with I-69 in Evansville south to the Indiana/Kentucky line.

