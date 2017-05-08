Fix for 41 Project Begins Monday Night

The long awaited, or dreaded Fix for 41 project is underway and isn’t expected to be complete until October 2019.

In the first phase of the project they will begin work to rehabilitate the Ohio River Bridge, construct a temporary bridge, widen existing shoulders, and construct roadway crossovers.

During this construction there will be some slow traffic and lane closures periodically.

Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider hopes the project will benefit Henderson and keep some people from going to Evansville to spend money. But that’s not his main concern.

“With so many people have to cross those bridges everyday, they have no choice,” said Schneider. “Those are the folks I really worry about that work on boths sides and I hope the traffic flow works well enough to not have their lives completely turned upside down.”

Lane shifts will allow two lanes to remain open in each direction except for periodic nighttime closures. Wide and heavy load trucks will be detours through Owensboro.

No left turns will be allowed between Waterworks Road and Shawnee Drive for both North and Southbound lanes. Phase two of the project will begin Fall 2017. Phase three will begin Fall 2018 and wrap up in Fall 2019..



